Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.47 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $2,155,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $8,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

