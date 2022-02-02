Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Seagate Technology Holdings plc Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Seagate Technology in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $107.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $94.97. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,151,751 shares of company stock worth $121,473,687. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

