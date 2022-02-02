Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Reduced by Analyst

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WSBC opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

