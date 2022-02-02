Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.71.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. Avalara has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

