Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.14) to GBX 327 ($4.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.37) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.31).

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCO stock opened at GBX 298.80 ($4.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 315.91 ($4.25). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 287.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 267.43.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.