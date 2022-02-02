Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.36) on Tuesday. Epwin Group has a 12-month low of GBX 79.95 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.60 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.29. The stock has a market cap of £146.37 million and a PE ratio of 12.32.
About Epwin Group
