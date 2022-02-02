Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mattioli Woods in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($13.04) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.63) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.63) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 785 ($10.55) on Tuesday. Mattioli Woods has a 1 year low of GBX 673.55 ($9.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 908 ($12.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £397.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 843.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 801.50.

In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.44), for a total transaction of £121,352.60 ($163,152.19).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

