News (NWSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. News’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NWSA stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. News has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in News stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of News worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

