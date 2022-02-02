Brokerages Set Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Price Target at $288.00

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.40) to GBX 570 ($7.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

