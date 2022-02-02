FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. FOX has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

