PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PMT opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

