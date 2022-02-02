Blue Bird (BLBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $507.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1,585.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 404.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the third quarter worth about $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

