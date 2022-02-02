Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,115.47

Treatt plc (LON:TET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,115.47 ($15.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($15.06). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($15.06), with a volume of 104,754 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of £669.41 million and a P/E ratio of 44.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,194.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,115.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

In related news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 180,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.79), for a total value of £1,990,648 ($2,676,321.59). Also, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 37,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,193 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £451,288.04 ($606,733.05).

Treatt Company Profile (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

