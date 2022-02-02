Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.52 Million

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post sales of $526.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.00 million and the highest is $539.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $352.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

SHOO opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Steven Madden by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Steven Madden by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Steven Madden by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.