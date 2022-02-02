Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post sales of $526.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.00 million and the highest is $539.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $352.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

SHOO opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Steven Madden by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Steven Madden by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Steven Madden by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

