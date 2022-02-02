Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Head to Head Comparison

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meridian and Meta Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $149.57 million 1.52 $26.44 million $5.98 6.17 Meta Financial Group $556.76 million 3.33 $141.71 million $5.55 11.10

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meridian and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Meridian currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Meta Financial Group has a consensus target price of $66.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Meta Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Meridian has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 21.43% 24.72% 2.13% Meta Financial Group 28.68% 15.89% 1.74%

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meridian pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Meridian on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services and Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

