Barclays Lowers Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 4,200

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 4,695 ($63.12) to GBX 4,200 ($56.47) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($88.73) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Renishaw to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 5,800 ($77.98) to GBX 4,400 ($59.16) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

LON RSW opened at GBX 4,604 ($61.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,628.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,925.48. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 4,226 ($56.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,025 ($94.45).

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

