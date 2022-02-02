SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €149.00 ($167.42) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($173.03) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €139.64 ($156.90).

ETR:SAP opened at €113.00 ($126.97) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €120.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.39. SAP has a 12 month low of €100.46 ($112.88) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($145.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

