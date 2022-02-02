Truist Financial Comments on Hexcel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01 and a beta of 1.39. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

