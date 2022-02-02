Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.11

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €139.11 ($156.30) and traded as high as €149.85 ($168.37). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €147.70 ($165.96), with a volume of 385,860 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €163.00 ($183.15) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €159.50 ($179.21).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of €144.35 and a 200-day moving average of €139.11.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.