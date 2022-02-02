Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,882.49

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,882.49 ($25.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,888.50 ($25.39). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,869.50 ($25.13), with a volume of 712,236 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,123.57 ($28.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,825.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,882.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53.

In related news, insider Sue Clark acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,785 ($24.00) per share, with a total value of £71,400 ($95,993.55). Also, insider Mike Powell acquired 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,764 ($23.72) per share, with a total value of £99,242.64 ($133,426.51). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,642 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,776.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

