Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Rises By 34.9%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

