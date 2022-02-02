Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $295.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.07.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $252.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.86. Workday has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,808.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday by 23.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 28.6% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

