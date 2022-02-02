United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Down 19.9% in January

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.83.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

