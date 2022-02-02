Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

