Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.15.

SIOX opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M lifted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the period.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

