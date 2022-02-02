Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.55.

IONS stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $62.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,778,000 after acquiring an additional 312,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

