OSI Systems, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

OSI Systems stock opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a one year low of $79.72 and a one year high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

