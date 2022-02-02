Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

RLAY stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $51.98.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock worth $1,045,101 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,768,000 after acquiring an additional 812,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,096,000 after acquiring an additional 242,361 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,668,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,670,000 after acquiring an additional 293,516 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

