Wedbush Weighs in on Apple Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

AAPL stock opened at $174.61 on Monday. Apple has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average is $156.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 961,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $131,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.