Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS)’s stock price traded down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 26,217,625 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £9.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

About Napster Group (LON:NAPS)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

