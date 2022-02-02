Needham & Company LLC Trims Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price to $68.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.48.

DT stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 201.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,543,000 after buying an additional 367,611 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,038,000 after buying an additional 476,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $284,880,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

