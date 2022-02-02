KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $55.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. KBR has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.08 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Bbva USA raised its holdings in KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

