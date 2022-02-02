Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $13,679,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

