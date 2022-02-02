Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) to Hold

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.64.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

