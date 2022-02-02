Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average is $98.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $114.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

