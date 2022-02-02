Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to report $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $152,629,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after buying an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

