Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Motor’s Pollak business buyout has boosted its prospects in various markets served. Acquisition of Trombetta, completed in Q2'21, is expected to provide Standard Motor with immense opportunities in the OE market. The Stabil buyout is also set to expand its product offerings beyond its core aftermarket business and boost earnings growth. Unlevered balance sheet gives the firm enough financial flexibility to tap on growth opportunities. However, Standard Motor is experiencing inflationary headwinds across many of its inputs. Soaring costs of steel and aluminum have increased manufacturing costs of replacement parts and components. Resultantly, Standard Motor’s margins are under pressure. Stiff competition and rising R&D spending are other headwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

SMP opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $113,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,454 shares of company stock worth $550,039 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 219.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 84.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $99,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $27,148,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 23.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.