Mizuho Lowers Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $180.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.53.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $167.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.16. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $143.97 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.