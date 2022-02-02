Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $62.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Shares of XOM opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $342.20 billion, a PE ratio of -58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

