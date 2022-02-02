V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $63.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

V.F. stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in V.F. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

