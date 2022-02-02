Brokers Offer Predictions for Methanex Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.00. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

