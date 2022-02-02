frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTDR. Raymond James cut their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.46.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 30.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 51.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on frontdoor (FTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.