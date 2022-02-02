First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Northwest Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. First Northwest Bancorp is based in Port Angeles, Washington. “

FNWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $233.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.25. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 55,411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 143,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

