Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $355.64

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.64 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 397.20 ($5.34). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 395.90 ($5.32), with a volume of 44,890,187 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.71) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 448 ($6.02) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.65) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 439.13 ($5.90).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 380.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 355.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.99.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

