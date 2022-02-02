Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $185.24

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$185.24 and traded as high as C$185.94. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$185.39, with a volume of 168,586 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cfra reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$226.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

