Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.30. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 4,060 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.36.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $47,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 138,404 shares of company stock valued at $754,670. 53.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

