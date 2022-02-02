First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.01. First Bancorp shares last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 21,542 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 3,272 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $98,225.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

