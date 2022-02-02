Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

BCHHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Bucher Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bucher Industries from CHF 520 to CHF 510 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Bucher Industries stock opened at $469.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.55. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $469.10 and a 52-week high of $553.50.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

