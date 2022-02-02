Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Appili Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Appili Therapeutics stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -1.95. Appili Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Appili Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40,158.18% and a negative return on equity of 361.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

