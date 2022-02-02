ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.3 days.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $41.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$58.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

